Tinubu is a Dogged Politician -Speaker Dogara

Turaki Hassan, Abuja: The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has congratulated APC National leader and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 66 years.

In a congratulatory message, the Speaker praised Tinubu’s relentless commitment and sacrifice for democracy as well as his track records of service, mentoring and outstanding accomplishments.

He described Tinubu as a dogged and rare breed politician who mentors new generation leaders for future challenges.

“You are indeed an astute politician, patriotic leader and democrat of high repute who has the track records of mentoring and supporting upcoming leaders to accomplish their dreams.”

“I commend your courage in leadership and abiding faith in the ideals of democracy and the Nigerian project.

“On behalf of the entire membership of the House of Representatives, I congratulate you on this milestone and pray God Almighty to continue to strengthen you and bless you with good health and long life for service to the nation and humanity”.