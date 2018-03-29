INEC partners police to check vote buying, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force to pay special attention to addressing open vote buying as the country prepares for Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the call when he received the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) , Ibrahim Idris, who paid him a courtesy visit at INEC headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yakubu said that the issue of vote buying was becoming worrisome to INEC as witnessed in recent elections.

He described vote buying as a violation of the electoral act and malpractice that the police must stop.

He described the police as a security agency responsible for securing peaceful environment for conducting credible elections in the country generally.