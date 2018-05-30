Democracy Day: Osun Speaker urges Nigerians to vote quality leaders in 2019

Mr. Najeem Salaam, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, has called on Nigerians of voting age to discharge their civic responsibility creditably by voting quality leaders at all levels in 2019.

Salaam made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Goke Butika.

The speaker said that although he acknowledged June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria, May 29 was equally significant “ as a day of crossover from the military regime to the civilian administration.’’

According to him, the opportunity offered by Democracy Day must be seen by the people through voting wisely without inducement from politicians.

“We have reached a phase in our political life in which the people who are electing politicians to manage their affairs must show interest in the way they want to be governed and who they want to govern them.

“This is the best way to recruit political leaders, this is the way to go, not offering votes for a tagged price,” he said.

Salaam also urged politicians to eschew violence before, during and after elections, adding that elections should be held in a carnival-like atmosphere for its success to be achieved