PDP: Ex-Gov. Yero seeks Ticket for 2019 Governorship Election

Dr Ramalan Yero, former Governor of Kaduna State, says he is most qualified to hold the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in the state for the 2019 election.

Yero made the declaration while submitting his letter of intent to contest for the governorship seat at the state PDP secretariat on Monday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor is among nine PDP members jostling for the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

Yero became governor of the state in December 2013, following the death of the then governor, Mr Patrick Yakowa, in a plane crash.

Yero, however, lost to the current Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2015 polls.

The former Governor in his letter said: “It is with deep sense of moral responsibility, I formally write to inform you about my decision to vie for the gubernatorial ticket of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general election.

“This decision was informed by the genuine concern of our people and the numerous calls I have received to contest in the forth coming gubernatorial election of our dear Kaduna State.

“ Having considered the plight of the people, I have consulted widely decided with my family members, key party stalwarts, political associates and other party faithful, I have come to a conclusion to grant the wishes of my people by declaring to contest the gubernatorial election by grace of the Almighty Allah.“

NAN recalls that a former Commissioner for Science and Technology and Lecturer at the State University Dr Muhammed Sani-Bello had on Friday July 27, submitted similar letter of intent seeking for the Party’s ticket to contest for the seat.

NAN reports that, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, who defected to PDP, is also seeking for the governorship ticket.

Others include Malam Isah Ashiru; Bello Kagarko; Sani Sidi; Jonathan Kish; Shuaibu Mikati and Dr Ja’afaru Sa’ad,

The party had earlier urged those seeking to run under its ticket to harmonize and present a consensus candidate to avoid internal crises.(NAN)