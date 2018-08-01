PDP savours, celebrates defections

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is highly impressed with returnee members and assured all of them of all the rights and privileges accruable to every member that toiled in the time of cold in 2014.

This time in 2014, the PDP was embroiled in crisis, causing the defection of some of its key members who are now dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their original political camp.

Some few months to the 2019 general electionsm similar to that of 2014, opposition PDP is celebrating the return of its erstwhile lost sheep.

Although the return to PDP by Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State Governor was long expected, PDP is elated.

Some senators and members of the House of Representatives had earlier dumped the APC for PDP.

Among the latest defectors is the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa Ahmed Ibeto and more are expected to return to their original party, PDP in days to come.

The gale of defections is shaping the political landscape ahead the general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, said the defection came at a time when “the nation requires the input of genuine patriots that will save it from an impending decline”.

“The PDP notes the harassment and intimidation that the duo of Senator Saraki and Governor Ahmed had suffered from the lords in the disintegrating All Progressives Congress (APC) which they helped to build and nurtured to win elections.

“Senator Saraki, in particular, has conducted the affairs of the Senate in reflection of the wishes of the silent majority of Nigerians and had emerged a hero of democracy”.

The PDP, therefore, said it has no doubts that Saraki, Ahmed and Ibeto would contribute immensely to the new order that engender good governance in our nation.

Furthermore, the PDP called on all Nigerians who are desirous of rescuing the nation to join them ahead of the 2019 elections.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who had earlier defected to his origianal party (PDP) and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike have congratulated Saraki over his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku in a statement signed on Tuesday by his media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, says he offers a right hand of fellowship, noting that Saraki is a product of the PDP.

“I received the news that the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, with great joy.

“Bukola Saraki is a product of the Peoples Democratic Party, under whose banner he became a Presidential Adviser, Governor and Senator. The PDP’s ideology and political philosophy is conducive to Senator Saraki’s political leaning,” the statement read in part.

Atiku, who had dumped PDP twice as he sought platform of his presidential ambition, then urged Saraki to pitch his tent with the PDP.

“I therefore not only welcome Senator Saraki’s resignation from the APC, I also urge him to go one step further and join the only party capable of enshrining genuine democracy in Nigeria as well as lasting economic progress. I urge Senator Saraki to join our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Also, Rivers State Governor Wike has congratulated the Senate President and others who had just defected from the ruling APC to PDP.

Wike says the defection to the PDP is a clear indication that the party is poised to lead the country into a brighter future in 2019.

“I salute the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor for being bold to say that they will not be intimidated. I welcome them to the PDP which is being rebranded to take over the leadership of the country in 2019,” he said.

Wike added that the defections will signal defection of more governors and senior politicians in the coming days.