Delta governorship poll: PPA grants waiver to O’diakpo Obire

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) has granted waiver to Dr O’diakpo Obire ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State.

PPA National Chairman, Chief Peter Ameh disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after Obire obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms to run for the election in Delta.

He said that the decision to give waiver to Obire, who formally joined the party last week, became necessary in order to deepen democracy in the country.

Ameh, who was a former National Chairman and two-time Secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), pledged that PPA would conduct transparent and credible primaries.

“Our objective is to ensure that the people of Delta State have the best quality of governance. So we are not looking at the monetary term.

“We are not looking at the obstacles that would thwart any credible member of our party from contesting.

“For that reason, the NWC of our party has decided to grant Obire a waiver to contest the governorship ticket.

“We have been very aggressive in our campaign for the electorate to collect their PVCs.

“This is not just a campaign to take over government, it is a progressive campaign; it is people-driven campaign,” he said.

He also advised political parties not to allowed imposition of candidates in the 2019 general elections.

Dr. Obire said his decision to contest the party’s ticket was to win the election and “rescue Delta State from bad governance.”

In his remarks, Obire said he decided to dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for PPA because the APC in delta “is a crisis-ravaged Party.”

He expressed optimism that working with PPA structure in Delta and his robust campaign team, he was certain of victory.

He said that the time has come to rescue delta and for Deltans to experience real prosperity and government that would deliver on its promises.

“I am committed to seeing a new Delta that works. I am committed to great schools for our kids. I am committed to world-class healthcare for all.

“I am committed to gainful employment for our teeming youths. I am committed to prosperity for all Deltans. Indeed, no Deltans will be left behind.

“But I can’t do it alone. I need your support. I need the support of every Deltan. We must join hands to rescue our State.

“If we collectively put our minds to it, it is possible because we have the power to do so.”