APC Governorship Primaries in Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa Rescheduled

October 1, 2018
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

According to a statement issued by the party’s Spokesman, Mr. Yekini Nabena, on Monday in Abuja, the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states had also been changed from indirect to direct primaries.

He said the  Lagos governorship primaries would now hold on Tuesday, Oct. 2, while the Enugu and Adamawa direct governorship primaries would be held on Thursday, Oct. 4.

