Engr. Abdullahi Alhaji Sule’s Thank You Message

On behalf of my campaign organisation and myself, I wish to Thank the Almighty God for successfully bringing us to the Conclusion of this phase of our consolidation march.

My wholehearted Appreciation goes to our Party the APC for providing us with this platform, Our party leader and State Governor His Excellency Umar Tanko Al-makura for creating a transparent atmosphere under a secure environment for the conduct of this Governorship primaries.

To my fellow contestants I sincerely extend my hands of friendship and love to you all,as I earlier stated ,today’s victory is our party’s victory. Please lets join hands together towards the ultimate victory of our great party at the general elections.

Our dear delegates, My deepest gratitude goes to you for conducting yourselves orderly, peacefully and above all your patience all through the night with the associated discomfort- under the rain and long hours as the process unfolds. You have demonstrated and conducted yourselves with the highest sense of maturity. Please accept our sincere appreciation.

As we celebrate our victory, let’s spare prayers for the soul of those who lost their lives on their way home, May the Almighty grant them peace, and to their families the fortitude to bear the lost.

We will make sure they did not die in vain, by keeping to our promises of consolidation and Improvement of the achievements of the present government come 2019.

In this contest we are all winners irrespective of our individual preferences, remember we all are members of the Great APC family.

We are brothers and will remain same irrespective of who wears the cap. The development of our state and our peaceful coexistence remains the ultimate goal.

I therefore call on all of us and our supporters to look beyond today and work in unity towards winning the governorship elections next year.

The days ahead requires our collaboration, support, invaluable contributions and commitment to this goal.

I thank you once again and look forward to your collaboration in the days ahead.

Long live APC

Long live Nasarawa State.