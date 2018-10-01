Masari gets APC second term ticket

Gov. Aminu Masari has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State for the 2019 election, beating two rivals by landslide.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Katsina, the Chairman, APC Gubernatorial Primary Election in the state, Dr Isa Adamu, said that the election was contested by three aspirants.

Adamu said that a total of 5,627 votes were cast during the primary election.

He said that Masari scored 5,562 votes to emerge winner during the election.

Adamu said that Alhaji Abubakar Ismail Funtua, got eight votes, while Alhaji Garba Dankane, had only one vote.

He said that 56 votes were invalid.

In his acceptance speech, Gov. Masari thanked the delegates for re-electing him as the party’s candidate for 2019 election.

He assured delegates that he would try to ensure unity among party members for the progress of APC.

Masari also urged those who lost in the contest to support the party candidates to ensure its victory in 2019 general elections.