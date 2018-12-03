Obasanjo mourns George H.W. Bush

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has condole with the President of the United States, Mr Donald Trump, on the death of a former President of the US, George H. W. Bush.

Obasanjo in a letter of condolence by his aide Kehinde Akinyemi stated that he was saddened by Bush’s passing.

Obasanjo said, “Bush’s death is a loss not only to his immediate family and to the United States but also to the entire world.

“With the refocused and renewed emphasis on market reforms, political and social accountability, and stronger trade relations, his legacies have continued over the years to shape Africa’s relations with the United States.”

He added, “Bush’s special interest in Nigeria was reflective of the special relations between our two countries.

“We join you and the American people in mourning the loss of a political giant, an astute administrator, a courageous leader, an erudite international statesman, and a great American hero.

“Though the world would miss him, his legacies would continue to inspire many to reach the highest points of their productive, political and creative abilities.”