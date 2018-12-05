Yobe APC Inaugurates Reconciliation Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe on Wednesday inaugurated a reconciliation committee in Damaturu.

During the inauguration, the State Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Chilariye said “It is a well-known fact that no election comes and goes without disagreements.

“It is as a result of these differences that we realised the need to nip in bud all these, as the party cannot afford to go the polls with a divided house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seven-man committee members are Alhaji Baba Ba’aba as chairman and Alhaji Sale Abubakar as secretary.

Other members are Tijjani Abubakar, Alhaji Garba Maidugu, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulrahaman, Babagoni Machina and Alhaji Tijjani Tumsa.

Chilariye added that the committee members were carefully selected because of their capacity to help the party settle its disputes amicably. (NAN)