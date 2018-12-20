Kano Govt Advises Political Parties Against Election Violence

Kano State Government has called on political parties in the state to shun all acts likely to generate violence before, during and after the 2019 general election.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje made the appeal in a message to a sensitisation programme on Violence-free election in the North West, organised by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development /Africa Peer Review Mechanism.

The state Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, represented Ganduje at the event held at Africa House, Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer in the Deputy Governor’s office, Balarabe Abdullahi, in Kano on Wednesday.

The governor said, “Our parties should not put us apart and should not bring hatred to us, hatred is what brings about violence. ”

He stressed that violence in whatever form would be in nobody’s interest and urged people of the state to remain peaceful and not allow political differences to push them to violent action.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, New Partnership for Africa’s Development, Princess Gloria Akubundu said the programme was aimed at sensitising people especially youths from the North West Zone on the need to have a “violent-free election” in 2019.

“Our team has come to work with people from the grassroots, civil groups, market women and KeKe NAPEP operators to sensitise them on their responsibilities during and after the 2019 general election,” she said.

The coordinator added that election rigging and vote buying were some of the causes of election violence which could only be addressed if voters know their civic rights.

Akubundu solicited the support of the state government, stakeholders and all people in the state towards the success of the sensitisation programme.(NAN)