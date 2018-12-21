3,000 PDP members defect to APC in Kogi

The defectors included two former Kogi Commisioners; that of Water Resources, Mr Tunji Oshanusi and Agriculture, Mr Femi Abolarinwa.

The News Agency reports that the APC Zonal Chairman, Mr Ropo Asagun, received the decampees at the township stadium in Kabba during the official flag-off of APC Zonal Rally.

Asagun lauded the decampees decision to join the ruling party, saying it was a clear indication that the APC administration had performed credibly well, both at federal and state levels.

“This defection is an indication that APC is generally accepted in Kogi west, and the state at large, which is an assurance of our party’s victory in the 2019 general elections.

“The party will not discriminate against any member whether old or new,” asagun said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Chief Matthew Kolawole, urged the people to get their PVC and vote for APC.

“APC is the only party that can save us from the hands of looters; do not sell your conscience, your PVC is your power.

“In the last three and half years, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice have done very well. Our achievements will speak for us,” Kolawole said.

Mr Ishaq Ajibola, a former Managing Director of Daily Trust Newspaper, said Yagba people had benefited immensely from the state government in the areas of political appointments and execution of projects.

He enjoined the people of the district to support and vote for all the APC candidates in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

In his vote of thanks, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, APC Kogi West Senatorial candidate, pledged to lead by example if given the opportunity to serve the people.

Adeyemi reiterated that the President was doing everything possible to make sure that the Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Complex commenced operations to its full capacity in earnest.

Adeyemi added that the Buhari administration was committed to the development of Kogi as a rail line had been designed to pass through the state covering major parts of Kogi West.

He urged the people to continue to support Gov. Yahaya Bello and Buhari, saying the governor had been fair and just to Kogi West senatorial zone.