#MerryChristmas Message from Engr. A. A. Sule

0
News, Politics
December 25, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print
#MerryChristmas Message from Engr. A. A. Sule

I Engr A.A Sule, the APC Governorship flag bearer of our beloved State, wishes to rejoice and felicitate with you on this auspicious occasion of commemoration of the birthday of our Lord Jesus Christ, I wish you and your family peace, love and bounties of this Season.

May the good Lord’s blessing, mercy and compassion be with us now and always, and grant us a hitch free general elections in 2019.

On this note, I wish to solicit for your support and prayer for my Gubernatorial ambition in this festive period and beyond.

I assure you of an all-inclusive governance devoid of tribal and religious sentiment, that will cater for our yearnings and aspirations, when voted as the next Governor of Nasarawa State, come 2019.

Happy Xmas once more, and a Prosperous New Year, I count on your support and prayers.

Posted by

Tanimu is an Online Editor with Africa's Largest TV Network. Produces when not on Social media.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.