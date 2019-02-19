Anambra: YPP candidates confident of victory despite postponement

Two candidates of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra have expressed confidence in their chances to win their elections in spite of the postponement of the exercise and the attendant inconveniences.

The candidates, Chief Theo Obiora and Chief Godwin Ezeno, expressed their confidence while speaking with newsmen in separate interviews in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra on Tuesday.

They also expressed regrets over the cost incurred in the process of electioneering, noting it was occasioned by the shift in dates of the national and state elections, especially on candidates of smaller parties.

Obiora, a candidate of the party for Aguata Federal Constituency, said he was disappointed and blamed the development on the poor legislative framework.

“I have yet to come to terms with how logistics for three elections could be a challenge at the same time. I am not yet convinced with the explanations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“How can there be logistics problem for Presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representatives elections at the same time? This has simply made the credibility of this election to become questionable. INEC must come clean on this,” he said.

Obiora, however, said that his spirit remained high as meetings with his supporters showed that they were determined to vote and ensure he goes to the green chambers.

“Our support base is still strong, those who came home to vote have promised to stay behind or return on the new date, they are determined because we have had enough of poor representation in Aguata Federal Constituency,” he said.

Also, Ezeno, the YPP candidate for Aguata 1 Constituency in Anambra House of Assembly, described INEC’s decision to shift the polls as bold and courageous.

Ezeno said that INEC might have acted in the best interest of all Nigerians, especially for peace and electoral credibility, adding that Nigerians should give the body the benefit of doubt.

He said that INEC should justify the understanding of millions of Nigerians who had taken the development in good fate by ensuring that all identified challenges were addressed and give Nigerians credible elections on the new dates.

The candidate said the party in Anambra had been working hard to ensure that its National Assembly candidates were delivered so that they could concentrate more on the state elections.

According to Ezeno, I think INEC was courageous and bold in postponing the elections on the face value of the explanation they gave.

“I have nursed reservations over how the whole thing was unfolding, it was obvious that some people wanted to subvert the process, naturally I am sad about it.

“It could be a blessing in disguise, they may have seen undercurrent moves to rig the elections, so they canceled it and prepare all over.

“I want to appeal to the electorate to exercise patience because this is not the first time election that was postponed.

“The YPP is still confident of victory here in Anambra considering the massive campaigns we ran and the wide acceptability we enjoy.

“If the shift in date will lead to a better process, then it must worth the wait, but if not, INEC must have failed itself, the country and the international community,” he said.