Election : Political Parties can Resume Campaign

The electoral commission, INEC, has approved that campaigns continue ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The elections were rescheduled early last Saturday hours before they were to commence. The presidential and National Assembly elections were shifted to February 23 while the state elections were shifted to March 9

INEC said it consulted with political parties and has “approved that campaigns by parties and candidates can resume forthwith to end by midnight of Thursday, 21st February 2019 in its press release.