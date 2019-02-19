Group commends INEC for lifting the ban on Election campaigns

The Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA) an NGO, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for lifting the embargo on campaigns, ahead of Saturday’s polls.

Mr. Godwin Onmonya, the National Coordinator of the group, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada on Tuesday.

According to him, lifting the campaign ban is to INEC’s advantage as it will enable political parties to encourage the electorate who may have been discouraged by the postponement to participate.

“There will be low turnout at the polls on Saturday if the parties are not allowed to reach out again to their supporters.

“It is not in the interest of democracy for political parties to suffer for the commission’s lapses.

“We really commend INEC for lifting the ban on election campaigns; it really shows they have the interest of the electorate and Nigerians at heart,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after the Commission failed to hold the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Feb. 16, it directed that no political party was allowed to re-open campaigns.