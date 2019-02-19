Ooni tasks INEC on free, fair elections

By Dorcas Elusogbon

As Ile Ife people celebrate Aje festival, the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has urged INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free, fair and credible polls for the stability of the country.

The Ooni led thousands of Ile Ife indigenes, market men and women, professionals and business tycoons across the country to celebrate this year’a edition of Aje Festival.

He said that only a peaceful election could guarantee wealth and prosperity.

Oba Adeyeye, while addressing newsmen in his palace, on Monday, explained that Aje was a deity in charge of wealth and property.

He said that the festival had a great positive influence on Nigeria’s economy and peaceful existence.

According to him, the first economic activity in Africa started at the popular Igbomekun (Ojaafe) Market in Ile Ife.

He stressed that the role played by the Igbo people of the eastern part of country could not be over emphasised.

“We must go back to our history, this celebration belongs to all, including our brothers and sisters from the East.

“Igbos are part of this celebration, because Nigeria’s economy won’t be complete without mentioning them.

“In the ancient days, the Igbos were part of the natives in Ile Ife, we were one big happy family before they left for the East where they are today.

” Unlike some perspectives that they were from the Jews, the correct notion is that the Jews left Igbo land for their current location.” Ooni stated

In the same vein, Iyaloja of the Federation, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, said Aje was one of the most powerful among all Yoruba deities, in view of its economic potential.

Tinubu-Ojo expressed her deep belief in the celebration, and assured Nigerians that the country’s economy would receive a boost soonest.

She advised all and sundry to promote the prestigious Yoruba cultural and traditional heritage.