Special Message by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerian Electorate on The Forthcoming Elections

0
Domestic, News, Politics
February 19, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Special Message by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerian Electorate on The Forthcoming Elections

I wish to commiserate with millions of Nigerians who either travelled hundred of kilometers to cast their votes or who put so many things on hold in order to cast their votes  last weekend, but couldn’t do so. I thank you for your commitment and appeal to you not to lose hope in our electoral system.

I  ask  you not to allow the unexpected postponement of the election dates by INEC to prevent you from exercising your civic rights. Your enthusiasm for the process and your determination to vote in the election must not be dampened.

I urge all Nigerian voters to  brave the challenges  and ensure that they cast their votes. This government assures all voters of their protection before, during and after the polls.

I also thank Nigerians for their patience and trust in our government to deliver credible elections where your votes will count. Your votes will count as we are committed to rid our electoral process of vote buying and  manipulations.

Thank you and God bless the people and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Posted by

Tanimu is an Online Editor with Africa's Largest TV Network. Produces when not on Social media.

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.