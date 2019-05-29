Ahmadu Fintiri Gives Shila Boys 2 Weeks to Repent, as He Takes Over as Governor in Adamawa State

Photo Credit: Thomas Terry

The former Speaker of the Adamawa state house of Assembly and former Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has been sworn in as the new executive governor of Adamawa state for the next four years.

Hon. Umaru Fintiri was sworn in alongside his deputy Mr Crowther Seth in a colourful ceremony held at the Mahmud Ribado Square in Yola Wednesday.

The State Chief Judge Honourable Justice Ishaya Kida Banu administered the oath of office on Honorable Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and Mr Crowther Seth.

In his maiden acceptance speech, after inspecting a parade by men of the Nigeria Police, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri promised to run an all inclusive government that will serve the people for the overall interest and the development of Adamawa.

Governor Umaru Fintiri also pledged to translate all his campaign promises tagged eleven point agenda into reality so as to turn around the fortunes of the state for the better of the citizenry.

He said under his watch security of lives and property of the citizens will top the priority of his administration in addition giving the Shila boys two weeks to repent from the act or government will take proactive measures against them.

Governor Umaru Fintiri said his government will improve the working condition of civil servants in the state and he will ensure prompt payment of pension and gratuity in the state.

The Governor thanked all those who supported him during the last general election and appealed for prayers, understanding, support and tolerance to his administration by the citizenry.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Chairman of PDP Barrister Tahir Shehu explained that Adamawa is a PDP stronghold since nineteen ninety nine and the party will remain resolute and focused in serving the people.

Barrister Shehu noted with concern the high expectations of the people on the new administration and urged the citizens to be patient with Fintiri led administration as there are a lot of daunting challenges on ground.

Dignitaries that graced the event include Deputy Governor Mathins Babale, former governors Barrister Bala James Ngillari, Mr Boni Haruna and Ambassador Wilberforce Juta as well as Lamido Adamawa Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustafa.

Others include traditional rulers, former and present members of the National and State Assemblies.

Security Chiefs, Members of the diplomatic core, non governmental organisations and top Politicians among others.

Highlight of the event was presentation of the handingover documents to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri by Former Deputy Governor Martins Babale.

(By Muhammad B. Muhammad )