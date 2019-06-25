Kogi guber: Why We can’t endorse Gov. Yahaya Bello for second term – APC

Ahead of the November governorship election, the All Progressives Congress, APC, State Executive Committee, says the state Governor, Yahaya Bello has not been endorsed for the a second term.

APC Secretary in the state, Salam Tom Adejoh, explained that Bello’s poor performance should not be rewarded with a second term.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Adejoh said the party’s executive committee members were not in any position to endorse any aspirant.

According to Adejoh, the party’s governorship ticket was open to every qualified party member.

He disclosed that during the state executive committee, the endorsement of Bello was not discussed.

Adejoh said: “We did not endorse anyone and we are not planning to. The party’s ticket is open to everyone in the party.

“Our discussion ended at the need for peace so that the party can move forward. He (governor) said he needed a sincere peace and we agreed on terms. There was nothing like endorsement.

“The terms we agreed on were that our allowances and other packages that we are entitled to would be given to us and we all agreed on these terms.

“The governor requested for the case in court to be withdrawn. We told him there are some processes to be followed.”