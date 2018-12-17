Re-Boko Haram: Cowardice Caused Death of Soldiers in Metele says the Theater Commander

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU: The attention of the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been drawn to an online news by Sahara Reporters, posted on its website on Saturday 15th December 2018 with the headline , “BOKO HARAM : Cowardice Caused Death of Soldiers in Metele, Says New Theatre Commander “.

The headline is untrue and a total misrepresentation of the well intended remarks of the Theatre Commander, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, delivered on the occasion of the inauguration of a Cadre Course organized for newly posted in Commanders and Staff officers into the North East theatre of operations.

Surprisingly, the basis for the said publication was a press release on the 14th December 2018 from this Headquarters, in which we stated that “Theatre Commander expressed grief over cases of negligence, lackadaisical and cowardly attitude of some personnel” and in the same remarks further “reminded the troops of the global accolades Nigerian troops received during their operations in other countries, urging them, to orchestrate similar operational successes in the North East theatre”.

These statements were made in the Theatre Commander’s remarks without prejudice and specific reference to the Metele encounter or troops of 157 Battalion as misconstrued and as the online publication would want members of the public to erroneously believe.

Members of the public and valiant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are please urged to discountenance the mischievous and sensationalized publication, as it is untrue and inconsistent with the remarks of the Theatre Commander.

It is rather sad and unfortunate that Sahara Reporters would for some inexplicable reasons attribute words to the Theatre Commander which he did not say, nor contained in our press release.

The publication has created erroneous impression on the minds of well meaning Nigerians and is capable of dampening the morale of the generality of the gallant troops who are relentlessly fighting terrorism and insurgency in the North East. Considering the implication of such publication and misinformation, Sahara Reporters is urged to retract the story and reflect what was contained in the release by this Headquarters.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Colonel

Deputy Director Public Relations

Theatre Command