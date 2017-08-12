NAHCON Transports 9,347 Pilgrims from Madina to Makka

The Deputy Coordinator in Charge of Madina Operations of NAHCON, Malam Ahmad Maigari, disclosed this on Friday in a statement from Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Maigari said that the pilgrims were taken to Medina first to observe the tradition of spending at least eight days observing obligatory prayers in the Prophets Holy Mosque in Madina and visiting some Islamic holy sites.

“So far, both the transportation of intending pilgrims from Nigeria to Madina and their movement to Mekka from Madinah is going on smoothly without any hitch.

“We would have over 10,000 pilgrims in Mekka by the end of this weekend and all of them have settled in their various accommodations,” he said.

According to him, over 26,950 pilgrims have been transported to Madina and Jeddah in 26 flights since the inauguration of the 2017 Hajj exercise through the approved Max Air, Fly Nas and Medview Airlines.

He added that more flights are expected into both Jeddah and Madinah Airports.

The Head of Media Team for 2017 Hajj, Malam Adamu Abdullahi, said NAHCON officials are enjoying mutual relations with pilgrims which had ensured smooth operations so far.

Abdullahi, however, called on pilgrims to notify Hajj official of any concern and challenge for adequate and immediate response. (NAN)