In Yobe:Pilgrims Board Officials in Police Net Over Missing Hajj Fares

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested officials of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board and Potiskum Local Government Council over alleged missing hajj fares paid by 41 intending pilgrims.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jafiya Zubairu , a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Damaturu.

According to him, officials from both organizations allegedly diverted deposits made by 41 intending pilgrims from the Potiskum Local Government Area, and could not secure visas for them.

The PPRO said: “The Criminal Investigation Department (ClD) arm of the command is currently investigating the matter.

“However, I cannot give the exact number of those involved and other details, as investigation is still going on.”

NAN reports that the 41 affected intending pilgrims had protested to the state’s House of Assembly to solicit its intervention; to enable them perform the hajj.

Alhaji Adamu Dala-Dogo, the Speaker of the House, assured the intending pilgrims that the legislature would liaise with the executive, to ensure that they perform the religious obligation.

Meanwhile, most of the intending pilgrims from the state had been transported to the holy land. (NAN)