Christians hold processions on Lagos roads to mark Palm Sunday

Several churches with their congregation stepped out on the streets of Lagos on Sunday, to celebrate Palm Sunday, which usually occurs a week before Easter celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that church members were seen in processions in parts of the state, waving palm fronds and singing.

At Jubilee Christian Centre, a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), located in Surulere, chidren, in celebrating, paraded the streets of Aguda with palm fronds, with one of them sitting on a donkey.

Mr David Olorunishola, a pastor in the church, said: This is mainly about the grand entryof Jesus into Jerusalem, but sometimes some people relate it to the position of God in our lives.

“Many people go round with palm fronds today because palm fronds were used when Jesus was entering Jerusalem.

“It is usually celebrated in remembrance of what Jesus did, but spiritually speaking, it can be likened with the grand entrance of Jesus into the life of a person,” he said.

Toyin George, a member of the church, told NAN that Palm Sunday reminds her that Easter is around the corner.

“For me, its a reminder that Easter is close, and you know there’s always a long holiday for Easter.

“So, I’m definitely looking forward to it,” she said.

Another member of the church, Rita Ojo, said the Palm Sunday simply signifies the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, as stated in the bible.

NAN reports that some school children, in boarding schools owned by Christian missions, also held processions in like manner.

