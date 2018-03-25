Palm Sunday: Priest urges Christians to trust God for victory

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Mathew Onyilo, has urged Christians and Nigerians to trust God for victory in whatever challenges they are passing through in life.

Onyilo, a Priest of the Abuja Archdiocese, made the call in his homily on Palm Sunday at the St Charles Lwanga Parish, Apo, Abuja.

The priest, who spoke on the theme “I shall never be put to shame’’ urged Christians to learn from Jesus Christ who suffered and was victorious.

“Whatever difficulty you are going through, whatever challenge you are going through, whatever is making you shed tears because you have put your trust in God; you will never be put to shame.

“No one who places his trust in God can be forsaken; no matter the challenge you go through if only you remain committed to God, you will have the last laugh.

“If you go through fire, you will not be burnt; God will be with you, according to the Book of Isaiah 43 verses one to five.

“ God has not promised us that there will not be challenges.

“ What God has promised us is that those things will not bring us down, those things will not ridicule us and those things will not put us in shame,’’ he said.

The priest, however, urged Christians to keep faith in God saying “God will always keep to His promises”.

“ He cannot lie to us; He will fulfil His promises if we keep faith in Him. So, see your challenges as a means for God to glorify Himself.’’

Lwanga, however urged Christians to obey God in face of difficulties and challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Christians celebrate Palm Sunda every Sunday preceding Easter in remembrance of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, which is the beginning of the most holy of the sublime week of the Christendom because it contains the three most important days in the life of the Church.

The three important days are Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday, according to the catholic faith.

Holy Thursday commemorates the institution of priesthood and institution of the Eucharist, the body of Christ while Good Friday commemorates the passion and the death of Christ.

Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the death. (NAN)