IGP directs 24-hour surveillance in schools in Yobe

0
Security
March 24, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris on Saturday directed a 24-hour police surveillance to provide security in schools across Yobe.

Ibrahim Idris
Inspector General of Police

He stated this when addressing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Damaturu, Yobe.

The Police chief said this is to provide students and parents with sense of security to pursue their studies and realise their dreams.

“We will deploy additional policemen to the schools to see to your welfare, safety and security.

“They will be here 24 hours and I want you to cooperate with them, give them information on strange faces and movements for maximum security,” he said.

The IG-P donated 10 bags of rice and a bull to the students.

Idris later told journalists that his visit to the liberated areas was to put appropriate measures in preparation for the total withdrawal of the military.

He said the police was partnering with traditional rulers and other stakeholders to provide the police and other security agencies with useful information “to move timely and curtail excesses of the miscreants”. (NAN)

Posted by

Innocent Korie is an ICT and Project Management Professional with very good flair in business development, and social media management. He has a degree in Electronic & Computer Engineering. He is currently stationed at the Online Unit of Nigerian Television Authority

Tagged with
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.