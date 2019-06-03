Man, sister-in-law found dead inside abandoned Edo well

The Edo Police Command said on Sunday that investigation has commenced to unravel the causes of death of two persons found inside an abandoned well in Idunowina community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the police command spokesman who confirmed the deaths said the case was still a suspected murder until police investigation proved otherwise.

It was gathered that the two persons whose names were given as Daniel Osagie and his sister-in-law, Unity, were found in the abandoned well after three days of intense searching.

Investigation showed that Daniel, a patent medicine dealer, left home with Unity after receiving a call, but they never came back.

Their bodies were later discovered after a little boy gave information that he saw Daniel’s car inside a bush.

It was also gathered from some residents of Idunowina community that over 10 persons had been killed in the community in the past five months.