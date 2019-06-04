BREAKING: Committee On SARS Reform Recommends Dismissal Of 37 Police Officers

Members of the special committee on Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Reform has recommended 37 police officers for dismissal from the force.

The committee has also recommended 24 police officers for prosecution.

The recommendations by the panel follow a meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja today.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The eight-member panel constituted by the National Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against the special anti-robbery squad is led by the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Anthony Ojukwu.

Following its public hearing, the panel recommended 37 police officers for dismissal from the force while 24 were recommended for prosecution. The panel also directed the Inspector General of police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens.

They have also recommended a renaming of the Special anti-robbery squad (SARS) to Anti-robbery section (ARS) which was its original name and to make the section operate under the intelligence arm of the police from the divisional, area, state and zonal command up to the Force headquarters level.

The report and recommendations of the panel have since been submitted to President Buhari.