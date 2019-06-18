Police discover unidentified corpse in Jigawa pond

The police in Jigawa state have discovered the corpse of an unidentified man at Ringim pond, popularity known as Maifari in Jigawa state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident.

He explained that on 17/7/2019 at about 1400hrs, one Abubakar Haruna, a ward head of Majiyawar Gari quarters in Ringim town, reported that an unknown person was found drowned dead inside Maifari pond at Tashar-Tsirkiya area.

Jinjiri said on receiving the information, police and fire service personnel swung into action and succeeded in removing the corpse from the pound.

He said the corpse was taken to Ringim General hospitals for examination and was confirmed dead by the doctor.

Jinjiri further stated that the corpse was later released to Hisba Committee Ringim for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

He said the cause of his death is not known but investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of his death.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Musa, said the deceased was suspected to have died after taking a rubber solution substance (sholisho).

He said the deceased was suspected to have entered the pound to Wash his body after taking the substance and was unable to get out.

Musa said after the corpse was removed, a rubber solution container was discovered in his hand.