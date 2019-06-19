Man arraigned for allegedly impersonating Naval officer

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 60-year-old man, Martins Anyakoro, in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly posing as a Naval officer.

According to News Agency , Anyakoro was charged with two counts of impersonation and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 13 at 6:30pm, at the Navy Base FOB Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose alleged that the defendant paraded himself as Navy Captain at the base.

He said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by allegedly entering the Navy base and harassing officers on duty.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 77 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Aka Bashorun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.