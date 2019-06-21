How angry mob killed suspected robbers in Delta

Two suspected armed robbers, Uchenna Ezekonyi (27) and Mbachu Sunday (30), have died after they were seriously beaten by angry mob following a failed robbery operation two days ago in Abraka community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased suspects, who are from Oguta in Imo State, were said to have snatched a polythene bag containing the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira from one Emoghene Moses, a bank customer in Abraka.

Moses, who had come to withdraw the said sum belonging to the parish priest in charge of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, raised an alarm and the angry mob chased the deceased suspects, apprehended and beat them to stupor and inflicted various degrees of injuries on them.

The suspects died on the way as they were being rushed to the hospital by the police for medical attention.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the report, saying: “Yes, it happened.”