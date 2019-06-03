Enugu to host 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cup

The President of Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Queen Uboh, says Enugu State has been given the right to host the Para-Powerlifting World Cup slated for February 2020.

Uboh made this known to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday after the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federation.

She commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his Deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, who are the grand patrons of the association for their support.

“Nigeria, precisely the city of Enugu, has been given the right to host the 2020 World Cup as well as the 2022 Regional Championship (West Africa) of Para-Powerlifting.

“Those that have been saddled with the responsibility of inspecting the facilities that will be used for the World Cup will be in Enugu on June 3.

“They will technically stay in Nigeria for two days for their technical visit,’’ she said.

The Federation boss said there were a lot of technical issues like Wheel Chair Accessibility Ramp, among others to be tackled.

“The team will also pay courtesy call on Gov. Ugwuanyi to discuss security and medical issues,’’ she said.

Uboh, however, noted that the most important thing was provision of the venue and accommodation facilities for the athletes.

Earlier, Mrs Chioma Ugwu, Permanent Secretary in the office of the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, assured the Federation that the state was prepared for a successful hosting.

Ugwu, who commended the state governor and his deputy for their commitment, said those that chose Enugu for hosting of the event would not regret their action.