Morocco 2019: AFN begins camping with 42 athletes

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Friday opened camping for the African Games in Morocco with 42 athletes invited for trials in Kaduna.

Those invited by the federation in a letter by its Secretary-General, Elija Ademu, includes 21 males and 21 females and they are expected to start reporting to camp from 6 p.m. on Friday.

The letter said the camping would be at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, while the athletes will be lodged at the Muss Fair Hotel, Constitution Road, Kaduna.

The breakdown of invited athletes shows that seven males and five female were invited for the 100m and 200m, while six males and five females were invited for the 400m relay race.

Two male athletes, Osadolor Emmanuel, and Martins Ogieriakhi were invited for the 110m hurdles, while Joy Abu and Comfort Ekanem are for the 400m hurdles. Grace Ayemoba and Oluwakemi Francis will contest in the 100m hurdles.

Long Jump event has Tosin Oladimeji for the male category and the duo of Fegor Clifford and Precious Okoronkwo contest in the female category. Triple jump has Jerry Oluwayemi, male category and Ibukun Ibrahim and the High Jump has Erhire Omamumayowi, Esther Isa and Tope Adesina.

Kalu Onwuka, Nkechi Leticia and Orobosa Frank complete the list for the Short Put event. According to AFN, the athletes are to report to the camp with their traveling documents (International Passport and Yellow Card), training kits and two recent passport photographs.

The African Games will be held in Morocco between Aug. 19 and Aug. 31.