President Buhari Speaks to Nigerians on #FuelScarcity

The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians, on having to endure needless fuel queues. I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond.

I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers.

Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding.