Nigerian media ready to host IPI World Congress

Mr Eric Osagie, spokesman of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 (IPIWoCo 2018) and also Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, has affirmed Nigerian media’s readiness to host the world.

IPI World Congress 2018 holds in Abuja from June 21-23, 2018 under the theme, “Why Good Journalism Matters.”

Speaking on the congress, Osagie said arrangements had been perfected to host journalists from across the world and showcase the country’s robust journalism.

He said: “The IPIWoCo 2018 will affirm the indispensable role of quality media in building strong societies, showcasing investigative stories and projects that bring positive change to individuals and communities in Africa and around the world. The congress comes at a time the African continent is experiencing rapidly growing economies, turbulent political transitions and an increasingly tech-savvy population, with the media also experiencing major changes and increasingly more dynamic environment.

“IPIWoCo 2018 promises to be a great experience as it is the fourth time the conference will be holding outside Europe or America. South Africa hosted the conference twice in 1994 and 2014, while Kenya followed suit thereafter. Nigeria now has the unique opportunity to host the world body of professionals.”

Osagie said the congress is a rare opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its best.

“It is also an opportunity to re-brand the country, by proving to the world that Nigeria is not as bad as it is painted. It is one of the biggest tools to draw attention to not just the potentials and greatness of Africa’s most populous nation, but to also demonstrate that Nigeria remains the leader in Africa,” he said.

The spokesman said the Chairman of Local Organising Committee of the IPI Congress 2018, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, who is also chairman and publisher of Thisday newspapers, and members of the committee have been going round the country to sensitise government and corporate partners on the need to key into the global event.

Confirmed speakers expected at the IPIWoCo 2018 include: Virginia Pérez Alonso, Editor-in-Chief, Público, Spain; Anas Aremeyaw Anas, famous undercover reporter, Tiger Eye Foundation, Ghana; Joan Chirwa, Editor-in-Chief, The Mast, Zambia; John Daniszewski, Vice President, Standards, Editor at Large, The Associated Press, USA; Funke Egbemode, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigeria; and Michael Slackman, International Editor, The New York Times, USA.

Others are Roukaya Kasenally, CEO, African Media Initiative (AMI); Rafael Marques de Morais, Founder and Director, Maka Angola, Angola; Tom Mshindi, Editor-in-Chief, Nation Media Group PLC, Kenya; Trevor Ncube, Chairman, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), Zimbabwe; Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher, Premium Times, Nigeria; and Mostefa Souag, Acting Director General, Al-Jazeera Media Network, Qatar.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to deliver the opening address at the IPIWoCo 2018.

There will be an IPI Africa Media Forum, featuring invaluable insight from top media professionals, experts and thinkers from Nigeria and the rest of Africa on the future of a rapidly changing continent.

The IPI World Congress is hosted by a large group of influential Nigerian publishers and editors from leading media houses.

IPI is an association of media professionals representing leading digital, print and broadcast news outlets in more than 120 countries.

IPI, with headquarters in Vienna, Austria, was established in October 1950, in the aftermath of the Second World War, with an initial 34 leading editors from 16 countries, who met at Columbia University in New York City.

They united in the conviction that a free media would contribute to a better and more peaceful world.

They also agreed to form the IPI, a global organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting press freedom and improving the practices of journalism.