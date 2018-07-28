[email protected] Launches ICT Centre in Gashua, Yobe State

Alkasim Abdulkadir, Gahua: On Tuesday, July 17, 2018, the Presidential Committee on the Northeast Initiative (PCNI) launched an ICT Enterprise Resource Training Centre at Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, with 400 youths being trained on different modules.

The Vice chairman of the PCNI, Mr. Tijjani Tumsah, said the programme was designed to inculcate skills on information technology and foster the growth of entrepreneurial skills among the youths in the region.

Tumsah said the initiative, which is in line with President Buhari’s thrust to improve access to information technology, drew 400 youths from different sectors who are training to generate between 1,500 and 3,000 new and sustainable jobs in various categories.

He said the committee is set to establish similar training centres in six states of the North East to make youths self-productive and economically independent.

Mr. Tumsah said, “We believe that the programme would lead to the establishment of a safe, secure and prosperous north-east sub-region, as well as a model for post-conflict socio-economic recovery and development. With the right skills, people are better equipped to set up their own businesses and in turn, create jobs and make them active partakers in the economy,” he said. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Andrew Haruna, thanked the PCNI for the gesture, adding that it will surely serve the intended purpose.

Some of the of 400 trainees described the programme as a “gateway to self- employment and economic prosperity.”