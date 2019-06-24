Ministry urges women to leverage ICT to grow businesses

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has urged Nigerian women to leverage the potential in Information Communication Technology (ICT) to grow their businesses.

Mr Bode Agbola, Senior Programme Officer, Department of Trade in the ministry, made the call at the launch of KWOGA digital financial mobile App.

The mobile app launched by Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI), an NGO in partnership with Bank of Industry (BOI) was designed to assist entrepreneurs explore financial opportunities through mobile phones.

Agbola said that the role of business women in driving the country’s economy could not be overemphasised.

“This is because Small and Medium Enterprises drive the economy and we have a great number of women who engage in such small businesses.

“However, for their businesses to thrive, they need to use digital financial tools in order to enter the international market space.

“Women drive the economy more and we cannot run away from using ICT to explore so many opportunities that are available.

“There is need to seize financial opportunities and close the gaps that exclude them from the formal financial market, products and services,” Agbola said.

Earlier, the Convener of WADHI, Mrs Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, said that the mobile app would inspire more women to become active in the digital market place.

“In many countries, people no longer sell in their shops because customers no longer go into shops to buy things.

“They buy things at the comfort of their homes.

“So there is need to make women to be part of e-commerce in order to make life easier for them,” Eghobamien-Mshelia said.

She pointed out that the mobile app would enable users record their daily and weekly sales as well as investments.