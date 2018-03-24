The Last Man Standing: 150 young Nigerians to contest first ever Standing Competition in Lagos

No fewer than 150 young Nigerians are expected to contest in the first ever standing competition billed to take place in May in Lagos.

The competition tagged: “The Last Man Standing” is aimed at setting a world record of the longest time stood by any human being on earth.

Edmund Tawiyah, the National Coordinator, Last Man Standing Competition, Nigeria, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that 150 young Nigerians were expected to contest in the competition.

NAN reports that young Nigerians, males and females, from the ages of 18 to 45, who have good health status, can participate in the contest.

According to Tawiyah, the winner will receive a brand new SUV, as well as the first ever Medal of Resilience to be awarded by a top ranking officer in the Nigerian Army.

“This competition is expected to identify resilient young men and women.

“One hundred and fifty young Nigerians will stand literally in an open space all day, all night, come rain come shine, for a minimum of five days and maximum of seven days.

“This will be until the toughest and most resilient of them all emerges as the Last Man Standing 2018.

“During the competition, contestants can walk around within the arena, dance, have conversations with fellow contestants.

“But, there will be no sitting, no leaning, no squatting or pharmaceutical aid,” he said.

On the goals of the competition, Tawiyah told NAN: “We want to instill belief in the Nigerian youth toward facing their life goals through strength, character and resilience.

“We are also standing against hunger.” (NAN)