Yakubu Dogara Tumbs up President Buhari for Securing Release of #DapchiGirls

Turaki Hassan, Abuja: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the release of the female students abducted from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

He said the President’s efforts to ensure that the girls were freed from captivity has yielded results with the hope of ending years of violent insurgency in the North East.

He, however, called for proactive steps to be taken to forestall a reoccurrence of the incident by security agencies.

“We must remind all those concerned that mass abduction of innocent schoolgirls should never have been allowed to happen in the first place. While we await the outcome of the investigation by the House Ad hoc Committee, the House of Representatives will not accept any further excuses or buck passing between the various security agencies.

Hon Dogara noted that intelligence gathering must be strengthened to prevent attacks before they occur.

While commiserating with the released girls, their parents and families for the ordeal they went through, the speaker gave assurances of the House of Representatives’ readiness to continue to promote the security of lives and properties of Nigerians working in concert with the Executive.

He also added that efforts should be intensified to free the remaining Dapchi and Chibok schoolgirls and indeed all those in captivity.