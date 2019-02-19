Police Arrest 950 Suspected Political Thugs in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said it had arrested no fewer than 950 political thugs,locally known as ‘Yan Dana, for allegedly attacking innocent residents in Kano metropolis within the last nine days.

The state police Commissioner, Mr Wakili Muhammad disclosed this when members of Kano Election Peace Committee paid him a courtesy visit in Kano on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were apprehended in different parts of the metropolis for allegedly attacking residents with dangerous weapons.

He said out of the number, 750 had been remanded in various prisons pending the completion of their trial at the courts.

He said most of those arrested were found either intoxicated, in possession of illicit drugs or with dangerous weapons.

“We are consistently raiding black spots and once you are arrested and confirmed to be ‘Dan daba’ nobody will bail you,” he said.

He said the state command would not fold its arms and allow some disgruntled elements to continue to harrass and intimidate innocent citizens of the state.

“Police is not a political party and if it were a political party, then it is my political party.

“I agree with what you stand for that is peace. You have my total and unwaivering support because what you stand for is the bedrock of socio-economic development of any society,”he said.

“The issue of drugs need a serious approach. We will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the state is rid of criminals and any form of criminality,” he added.

Earlier, the co-chairman of the committee, Rev. Namaza Niyiring, commended the new Police boss for his effort to check political thuggery in the state.

“We commend you for your effort so far in arresting political thugs. This, we believe will serve as a deterrent to others,”he said.

He also called on the commissioner to ensure that sponsors of the thugs were also arrested and prosecuted.

NAN reports that the committee which has Prof. Emeritus Ibrahim Umar as co-chairman was inaugurated on Dec. 3, 2018 to engage flag bearers of all political parties to enlighten supporters on the need for peace before, during and after the forthcoming elections.