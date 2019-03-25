Perm Sec Urges NPS To Engage Lawyers To Achieve Prison Decongestion

Mr Georgian Ehurian, the newly posted Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Interior has urged Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) to involve the services of lawyers in decongesting prisons across the country.

This was made known in Abuja on Monday through a statement by Mr Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer of the service.

Enobore said the permanent secretary had developed interest in prison decongestion, with a pledge to support the service make progress in the reducing population of inmates.

He said that Ehurian noted during her visit to NPS headquarters that most prisons were overcrowded with inmates on awaiting trials and suggested that lawyers could help reverse the trend.

He addded that the PS shared her experience in law and criminal cases, which developed her interest in the situation around the prisons.

He said that Ehurian congratulated the Controller-General of Prisons (CGP) Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed on his recorded achievements.

He said that the CGP had earlier solicited the support of the PS to help in prison decongestion, which he described as the major challenge bedevilling the Service.

According to the CGP “So far the service has recorded some achievements which include the provision of logistics for conveying the prisoners to court, educational programmes for inmate, improvement on staff welfare and infrastructural upgrade.”

Until her posting to the Ministry of Interior, She had worked as the Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSOF).

Ehurian took over from Dr Mohammed Bello-umar, who has been moved to Ministry of Power ,Works, and Housing. (NAN)