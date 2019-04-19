Easter: Lagos FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 7 Breathalysers to curb crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, says it has deployed 1,500 of its personnel with seven breathalysers on highways to check drunk driving and prevent crashes during the Easter period.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander, said this in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Education Officer, Mrs Olabisi Sonusi, on Thursday.

Omeje said that the Special patrol would cover Lagos- Ibadan, Lekki – Epe and Lagos –Badagry expressways.

According to him, the patrol will involve 37 patrol vehicles, six bikes, two ambulances, two tow trucks and seven breathalysers on major highways to detect drunk drivers in Lagos State.

‘’We will also control traffic and clear obstructions along critical routes within the state during their Easter Special Patrol exercise.

“The Special patrol, involving regular and special marshals, kicks off on Thursday April 18, and will end on Tuesday 23rd April, 2019.

‘’About 1,500 personnel have been deployed to various routes in Lagos State including Lekki-Epe axis, Badagry routes, Lagos-Ibadan expressways and other corridors,’’ Omeje said.

The FRSC boss said the corps would be focusing on failure to use or instal Speed Limit Device (SLD), use of seat belt violations, overloading, fake and expired driver licence, lane indiscipline and removal of rickety vehicles on the roads.

He said that the personnel would also check obstructions, driving with expired or worn out tyre and without spare tyre.

Omeje advised motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies along the critical corridors in ensuring free flow of traffic and a crash-free celebration. (NAN)