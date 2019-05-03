Bello condoles with Melaye over mother’s death

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi

Lokoja, May 3, 2019 (NAN) Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commiserated with the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, over the death of his mother, Comfort, whose death was announced on Thursday.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja, Bello described the news of Melaye’s mother’s death as “a rude shock and great loss not only to Kogi but Nigeria in general, given her invaluable contributions to the cause of humanity.”

According to the governor, Mrs Melaye was a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

”Words are insufficient to condole one on a mother’s death, but I do urge you to take solace in the life that she lived.

”I have no doubt that mama’s impact and reach will continue to be felt through her offspring.

”On behalf of the great people of Kogi, my family and myself, I offer you our deep condolences,” he said.

Bello prayed the Almighty God to grant the senator and the rest of the Melaye’s family the grace to endure the irreparable loss, while urging the family to keep the state government notified of her funeral plans. (NAN)