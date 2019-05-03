TraderMoni: Anambra Lawmaker Lauds FG’s Efforts To Alleviate Poverty

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Anambra House of Assembly, Mr Ikem Uzoezie, has commended the President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration for its efforts to alleviate poverty among Nigerians.

Uzoezie gave the commendation when the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, visited traders at Eke-Awka Market, ahead of the formal inauguration of TraderMoni scheme of the Federal Government in Anambra on Friday.

The member representing Aguata 11 Constituency, said the scheme was a demonstration of the sincerity and determination of the APC-led Federal Government to address the economic plight of Nigerians.

He said TraderMoni which was meant for small scale businesses was a way of encouraging entrepreneurship, urging state governments to take a cue and uplift the lives of people since they were closest to the grassroots.

“This is a very laudable project by the President Buhari administration which is aimed at lifting youths and women, who are in small scale businesses out of difficulty through supporting their business.

“This is an evidence that TraderMoni is not about politics or campaign, the APC is desirous of moving the very poor to the next level, so one can see that it is about sincerity, commitment and love of the ruling party for Nigerians irrespective of party affiliation or tribe.

“The message is that Anambra Government under Gov.Willie Obiano, should do more to impact lives. Some of these people need little money to take off or boost their businesses and live better,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries of TraderMoni, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the grant, adding that it would go a long way in boosting their businesses.

Miss Mary Okoh, who is doing fast food business, said she got an alert for N50, 000 on Thursday.

Okoh, who expressed both surprise and happiness, said she did not think it was going to be real when she registered for it.

“Yes I got an alert of N50,000 yesterday, I could not believe it, this money has increased my capital and I am grateful to the Federal Government.

On his part, Mr Gregory Udengwu, a patent medicine seller at Eke-Awka market, said he was expecting a second tranche of the grant, having benefited in 2018 and paid back fully.

Udengwu said a major challenge of business in Nigeria was capital, pleading with the Federal Government to benevolently increase the sum.

Happy Ekweozo, a plantain seller, said she had been credited with N10, 000 which would help the growth of her businesses.

But a tomato seller, Miss Chidera Okeke, however, said she was yet to get her grant in spite of registering with other people.

Okeke said she just got the TraderMoni T-shirt from the agents who promised her that her money would come later.

She said that she was aware of those that had received the money and prayed the organisers not to abandon her, after the Vice-President’s visit.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo who touched down at Amawbia, at about 12 pm, visited Eke-Awka market in the company of Gov. Willie Obiano, where he was welcomed by the market people.

Osinbajo, who later proceeded to Onitsha for formal inauguration of the scheme in Anambra, did not speak with journalists. (NAN)

