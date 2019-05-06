Ramadan: Group Calls For The Rededication Of Buhari’s Leadership To God

The Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative (ARDI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has advised Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan period to rededicate the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to God.

The Executive Secretary of ARDI, Chief Dennis Aghanya, gave the advice on Monday in Lagos.

Aghanya said that Buhari needed God’s wisdom to carry on, as he would be taking a new oath of office on May 29.

According to him, it is only when we commit his leadership to God in prayers that he can succeed.

“I want my Muslim brothers to use this Ramadan period to rededicate the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to God, as he takes a new oath of office on May 29.

“Any ordained leader by God needs God’s wisdom and knowledge to move the country and its people forward.

“So, let us pray to God to allow His will concerning this country to be accomplished through Buhari.

“Leaders must be encouraged and supported through prayers so that they can give out their best,’’ Aghanya said in a statement.

He also urged the Muslims to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria, saying that a country without peace, cannot grow and develop.

Aghanya advised Muslims to ensure that the peace and unity of the country was uppermost in their minds throughout the month of Ramadan.