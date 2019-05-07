Osun United FC Coach, Unuanel, Reverses Decision to Quit Club

Coach Samson Unuanel of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo, on Tuesday reversed his decision to quit the club as technical adviser.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Unuanel had verbally declared on Saturday in Enugu that he would resign as coach of the club after his team lost 2-4 to Giant Brillars FC of Enugu during their week 5 Nigeria National League (NNL) match, played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

According to the Media Officer of Osun United, Tajudeen Ahmad, Unuanel changed his mind after a meeting with the management of the club.

Ahmad said that the coach took charge of the team’s training session on Tuesday, after meeting with management who told him that the issues responsible for the decision he took were teething problems, which would be redressed.

“The incoming management has had a successful meeting with me and has promised to address all issues raised.

“I have, therefore, rescinded my earlier decision and will continue with the team.

“I have equally met with the players who have promised the supporters to expect good results beginning from this weekend when they take on 3SC,” Unuanel was quoted as saying

Unuanel was further reported to have said that he wanted to leave the club because he believed that he lost the away game from a winning position of 2-0 in the first half.

He also said he thought is efforts were being sabotaged by some people. (NAN)