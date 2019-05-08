Qatar Inaugurates Its First Metro Line Ahead Of 2022 World Cup

Qatar inaugurated its first metro line on Wednesday as part of the Gulf country’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The line extends from al-Qassar to al-Wakrah, covering 13 stations from Sunday to Thursday.

The carriages are divided into three categories: VIP, families and individuals.

It is expected to be extended to 18 stations covering 40 kilometres from al-Wakrah stadium to Lusail stadium, north of the capital.

Doha is inaugurating al-Wakrah stadium, 15 kilometres south of the capital, next week.

The country is scheduled to finish three metro lines before 2022.

There will be eight stadiums in Qatar for the World Cup, with the biggest venue currently under construction in Lusail City, some 20 kilometres north of Doha.(dpa/NAN)