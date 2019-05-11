NIMASA Donates Relief Materials to 2018 Flood Victims in Kano

The Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Friday donated relief materials to victims of 2018 flood disaster in Kano State.

Presenting the materials to the Kano State Government, the Director General of the Agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside, said the donation was part of their corporate social responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials include food items such as bags of rice and beans as well as grinding, sewing and pumping machines.

Others are detergents, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and other items.

Represented by the Deputy Director Finance of NIMASA, Mrs Odusanya Olamide, Peterside said the donation was coming late because certain due process had to be followed before the disbursement of the fund.

The DG explained that NIMASA was rendering assistance to victims of disasters across 20 states, adding that the agency was looking into the possibilities of increasing the number of the benefiting states.

He urged the state government to distribute the relief materials to the affected people judiciously so as to achieve the desired goal.

He also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment in rendering assistance to victims of natural disasters across the country.

In his remark, Alhaji Ali Bashir-Nukkel, Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), who received the donation on behalf of the state government, commended the efforts of NIMASA for identifying with the victims.

He assured that the items donated would be distributed judiciously to the affected people with the aim of alleviating their suffering.

According to him, the relief materials would be distributed only to those victims who were affected seriously by the disaster and need more assistance. (NAN)