Gaidam Charges New Council Chairmen to Serve their People Well

(Abullah Bego- Damaturu)

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has tasked the newly appointed chairmen of caretaker committees of local governments to serve their people well and justify the confidence that the state government has reposed in them.

The governor spoke today at the swearing-in of the newly appointed council chairmen.

He said that many of them were re-appointed as chairmen because the government appreciates their contributions to the development of their areas when they served as elected chairmen previously.

The governor added that their loyalty, hard work and experience were some of the factors considered in their appointment.

“We expect them to always strive to live above board so as to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them by the government and good people of Yobe State”, the governor added.

H.E Gov. Gaidam said that the activities of the council chairmen will be closely monitored by the government and that anyone found wanting would be shown the way out.

The governor also expressed his appreciation to the State Assembly speaker and members for the speedy consideration of the nominations he made.

The governor revealed that the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), after consultation with the incoming administration of Governor-Elect, Buni, will hold local government elections within the next six months. “This is reaffirm the commitment of the state government to the enthronement of democracy at all levels in the state”, he said.